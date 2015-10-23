Justin Andrews joined the News 4 team in October of 2015. He is excited to return back to his birth city of St. Louis where he’ll be reporting for KMOV’s newscasts.

Justin grew up in North St. Louis City before his family moved to Jefferson City, Missouri.

He earned his degree in broadcast media from the University of Central Missouri. Before earning his degree, Justin spent a year as an associate producer and fill in assignment editor at the Hearst affiliate in Kansas City, Missouri.

He spent a year anchoring weekends and reporting for KTVO, the ABC affiliate in Kirksville, Missouri. It seems like Justin couldn’t escape the Midwest and that’s ok with him. He then spent two years in Iowa as the lead nightside reporter and fill-in anchor for NBC affiliate, KWWL.

During his time in eastern Iowa, several of his stories hit the national spotlight including a 17-year-old killed after he was swept into a storm sewer drain during flooding. After digging for months for answers, the city finally added safety upgrades, following Justin’s reporting.

If Justin’s not watching the news, reading the news, or covering news; he enjoys being outdoors, mentoring, and spending time with family and friends who are right here in St. Louis.

If you’d like to contact Justin with a story idea or just want to know more about him, shoot him an email: Justin.Andrews@kmov.com or connect with him on Twitter: Justin_EAndrews and Facebook: Justin Andrews TV