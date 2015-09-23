Man convicted of holding Eureka family at gunpoint in 2015

Eureka police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a home Monday morning and robbed the family inside at gunpoint.

Reehten has been charged with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, felonious restraint, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, and armed criminal action.

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man has been convicted of breaking into a Eureka home and holding a family at gunpoint in 2015.

According to police, 24-year-old Clayton Reehten forced his way into a house on Enderbush Lane on September 14, 2015. After making his way into the home, Reehten reportedly forced the family into the master bedroom at gunpoint.

Reehten then took several items from the home and forced the victims to load the items into the family’s minivan. He then left with the minivan and stolen items.

The victims were able to identify Reehten, according to court records.

After being arrested in 2015, Reehten was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, felonious restraint, and three counts of armed criminal action.

On April 3, 2018, Eureka police said a jury found Reehten guilty on all counts. His sentencing was set for May 18, 2018.

