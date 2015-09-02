Man at center of News 4 investigation for ripping off elderly sentenced

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Dave Brewer, who was accused of swindling money from the elderly in loan and insurance scams, was sentenced to five years in prison.

News 4 first brought you this story in 2014 when Hazel Jeffers reported she was the victim of one of Brewer's scams. She thought he was well meaning, even opening their meeting with a prayer. However, by the end of their conversation, he had tricked her into being a co-signer on his son's student loans. Hazel died last year, but her son was in court for Brewer's sentencing.

During the sentencing, prosecutors revealed there may be upwards of 40 victims in seven different Illinois counties totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars of stolen money.

In most cases, he told his victims he sold insurance, then swindle them for more money by promising fake Obamacare waivers and coupons to ensure their Medicare rates would not increase. He told other victims if they failed to purchase insurance from him, no one would sell them insurance because of pre-existing conditions like being overweight.

A man who bought out Brewer's former business said his money schemes were motivated by a gambling addiction.

Brewer's attorney claims that his client has paid back most of his victims, however, hundreds of thousands of dollars is still missing. One man alone claims he is still owed $245,000.

