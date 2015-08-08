Teen convicted of murder in Alton man's 2015 death

Aryion Sanders, 17, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder in the death of the victim, James E. Hubbard, 41. Hubbard was found shot in the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue in Alton

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 19-year-old was convicted of murdering a 41-year-old Alton man in 2015.

Friday, Aryion Sanders was found guilty during a two-day trial in the death of James E. Hubbard, who was found fatally shot in the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue in August 2015.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Sanders shot Hubbard four times at a point-blank range.

More than 25 Major Case Squad detectives from 20 surrounding police agencies were involved in the investigation.

Sanders’ sentencing will occur following a pre-sentencing investigation, which usually takes between six and eight weeks.

Authorities said Hubbard was a father of five children.

