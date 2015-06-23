VP Parade moves downtown, will air on KMOV; Fair St. Louis in Forest Park

KMOV is once again partnering with Fair St. Louis and VP Organization to celebrate the 4th of July with a bang!

KMOV's broadcast of the VP Parade begins at 9:00 a.m. July 2 with a special Great Day St. Louis. At 10, watch the parade live hosted by Emily Rau and Andre Hepkins. Laura Hettiger will be bringing you reaction from spectators as each performance passes Union Station.

This year's theme is "Hats Off To Heroes" and the Grand Marshall is Honor Flight. Enjoy marching bands, balloons and tons of floats. Don't miss the Storm Mode Silverado that will carry many of the News 4 anchors and reporters. The parade even has a grand finale you don't want to miss.

Fair St. Louis remains in Forest Park for the third year in a row this year. The fair is rain-or-shine from July 2-4. There's a great lineup of free concerts, family fun and an amazing firework display each night!

For more information visit:

http://www.vpparade.org/

http://www.fairsaintlouis.org/