4 Warn Weather rated "Most Accurate" in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) –For the fifth straight year KMOV Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton and the 4-Warn Storm Team have been recognized for having the most accurate weather forecast among all news stations in St. Louis. The honor comes from the independent firm WeatheRate who monitored the forecasts for all of the news stations in St Louis each day for an entire year, and then named KMOV the most accurate.
Starting in November '12 Steve has put the forecast to a very public test by launching his 4 Degree Guarantee. Monday through Friday on News 4 at 10 Steve delivers your guaranteed forecast that includes the high temperature for the following day. Then the next day on News 4 at 6 we will compare our forecast high temperature to the actual high temperature.
Each time that our forecast high temperature is within four degrees of the actual high, KMOV will donate $50 to a designated charity.
You can count on News 4 for the most accurate forecast in town and we are the only station guaranteeing our forecasts. So watch News 4 at 10 and News 4 at 6 to see just how accurate Meteorologist Steve Templeton can be. Proof of Steve's accuracy is below in a month by month listing.
|Month
|Charity
|Accuracy
|Donation
|November '12
|United Way
|95%
|$1,150
|December '12
|Crisis Nursery
|95%
|$1,100
|Jan '13
|Leukemia Society
|74%
|$1,000
|February '13
|Heat Up St. Louis
|75%
|$850
|March '13
|Humane Society
|77%
|$950
|April '13
|Learning Disabilities Assoc
|81%
|$950
|May '13
|Lupus Foundation
|91%
|$1,150
|June '13
|Siteman Cancer Center
|95%
|$1,100
|July '13
|The Little Bit Foundation
|91%
|$1,100
|August '13
|Alzheimer's Association
|87%
|$1,100
|September '13
|Local animal rescue
|90%
|$1,000
|October '13
|Cardinals Care
|96%
|$1,200
|November '13
|Operation Food Search
|86%
|$1,050
|December '13
|Red Cross
|71%
|$850
|January '14
|Ranken Jordan
|87%
|$1,100
|February '14
|American Heart Association
|80%
|$900
|March '14
|Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center
|76%
|$900
|April '14
|Greater St. Louis Community Foundation
|82%
|$1,000
|May '14
|Big Brothers/Big Sisters
|100%
|$1,250
|June '14
|YMCA Trout Lodge / YWCA Metro St. Louis
|95%
|$1,050
|July '14
|Paraquad
|96%
|$1,200
|August '14
|Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
|91%
|$1,100
|September '14
|Northside Youth & Senior Service Center
|86%
|$1,000
|October '14
|Forest Park Forever
|91%
|$1,150
|November '14
|CityArchRiver
|86%
|$1,000
|December '14
|Christmas in St. Louis
|82%
|$1,000
|January '15
|Wings of Hope
|78%
|$1,000
|February '15
|Boys Hope, Girls Hope
|75%
|$850
|March '15
|Shriners Hospital for Children
|76%
|$900
|April '15
|Hearing Loss Association
|91%
|$1,100
|May '15
|Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center
|77%
|$950
|June '15
|Youth in Need
|86%
|$1,000
|July '15
|Employment Connection
|87%
|$1,100
|August '15
|Gateway To Peace Museum
|95%
|$1,100
|September '15
|Pedal the Cause
|100%
|$1,200
|October '15
|Lift for Life Gym
|91%
|$1,150
|November '15
|Habitat For Humanity St. Louis
|80%
|$900
|December '15
|Angel's Arms
|87%
|$1,100
|January '16
|Super Sam Foundation
|82%
|$1,000
|February '16
|The Father's Support Center of St. Louis
|75%
|$850
|March '16
|Brackets for Good St. Louis
|87%
|$1,100
|April '16
|American Parkinsons Disease Association
|86%
|$1,050
|May '16
|BJC Hospice/Friends with Wings
|86%
|$1,000
|June '16
|Great Circle
|95%
|$1,150
|July '16
|Strong Tower Ranch
|82%
|$1,000
|August '16
|The St. Louis Area Foodbank
|91%
|$1,150
|September '16
|Autism Speaks
|86%
|$1,050
|October '16
|JDRF
|95%
|$1,100
|November '16
|Backstoppers
|91%
|$1,100
|December '16
|Salvation Army
|87%
|$1,100
|January '17
|Make a Wish Foundation
|76%
|$900
|February '17
|St. Luke's Hospital
|79%
|$850
|March '17
|American Lung Association
|87%
|$1,100
|April '17
|Catholic Charities of St. Louis
|57%
|$700
|May '17
|Voices For Children
|95%
|$1150