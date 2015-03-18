4 Warn Weather rated "Most Accurate" in St. Louis - KMOV.com

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) –For the fifth straight year KMOV Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton and the 4-Warn Storm Team have been recognized for having the most accurate weather forecast among all news stations in St. Louis. The honor comes from the independent firm WeatheRate who monitored the forecasts for all of the news stations in St Louis each day for an entire year, and then named KMOV the most accurate.

Starting in November '12 Steve has put the forecast to a very public test by launching his 4 Degree Guarantee. Monday through Friday on News 4 at 10 Steve delivers your guaranteed forecast that includes the high temperature for the following day. Then the next day on News 4 at 6 we will compare our forecast high temperature to the actual high temperature.

Each time that our forecast high temperature is within four degrees of the actual high, KMOV will donate $50 to a designated charity.

You can count on News 4 for the most accurate forecast in town and we are the only station guaranteeing our forecasts. So watch News 4 at 10 and News 4 at 6 to see just how accurate Meteorologist Steve Templeton can be. Proof of Steve's accuracy is below in a month by month listing. 

Month Charity Accuracy Donation
 November '12  United Way  95%  $1,150
 December '12  Crisis Nursery  95%  $1,100
 Jan '13  Leukemia Society 74%  $1,000
 February '13  Heat Up St. Louis 75%  $850
 March '13  Humane Society 77%  $950
 April '13  Learning Disabilities Assoc 81%  $950
 May '13  Lupus Foundation 91%  $1,150
 June '13  Siteman Cancer Center 95%  $1,100
 July '13  The Little Bit Foundation 91%  $1,100
 August '13  Alzheimer's Association 87%  $1,100
 September '13  Local animal rescue 90%  $1,000
 October '13  Cardinals Care 96%  $1,200
 November '13  Operation Food Search 86%  $1,050
 December '13  Red Cross 71%  $850
 January '14  Ranken Jordan 87%  $1,100
 February '14  American Heart Association 80%  $900
 March '14  Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center 76%  $900
 April '14  Greater St. Louis Community Foundation 82%  $1,000
 May '14  Big Brothers/Big Sisters 100%  $1,250
June '14 YMCA Trout Lodge / YWCA Metro St. Louis 95% $1,050
July '14 Paraquad 96% $1,200
August '14 Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 91% $1,100
September '14 Northside Youth & Senior Service Center 86% $1,000
October '14 Forest Park Forever 91%  $1,150
November '14 CityArchRiver 86%  $1,000
December '14 Christmas in St. Louis 82% $1,000
January '15 Wings of Hope 78% $1,000
February '15 Boys Hope, Girls Hope 75% $850
March '15 Shriners Hospital for Children 76%  $900
April '15 Hearing Loss Association  91%  $1,100
May '15 Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center 77%  $950
 June '15  Youth in Need 86%  $1,000
 July '15  Employment Connection  87%  $1,100
 August '15  Gateway To Peace Museum 95%  $1,100
 September '15 Pedal the Cause  100%  $1,200
 October '15 Lift for Life Gym  91%  $1,150
November '15 Habitat For Humanity St. Louis 80%  $900
 December '15 Angel's Arms 87%  $1,100
 January '16  Super Sam Foundation 82%  $1,000
 February '16 The Father's Support Center of St. Louis 75%  $850
March '16  Brackets for Good St. Louis 87%  $1,100
April '16 American Parkinsons Disease Association 86%  $1,050
May '16  BJC Hospice/Friends with Wings  86%  $1,000
 June '16  Great Circle  95%  $1,150
 July '16  Strong Tower Ranch  82%  $1,000
 August '16  The St. Louis Area Foodbank 91%  $1,150
 September '16  Autism Speaks 86%  $1,050
 October '16  JDRF 95%  $1,100
November '16  Backstoppers 91%  $1,100
December '16  Salvation Army 87%  $1,100
January '17  Make a Wish Foundation 76%  $900
February '17  St. Luke's Hospital 79%  $850
March '17 American Lung Association 87%  $1,100
April '17  Catholic Charities of St. Louis 57%  $700
 May '17  Voices For Children 95%  $1150
