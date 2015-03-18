4 Warn Weather rated "Most Accurate" in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) –For the fifth straight year KMOV Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton and the 4-Warn Storm Team have been recognized for having the most accurate weather forecast among all news stations in St. Louis. The honor comes from the independent firm WeatheRate who monitored the forecasts for all of the news stations in St Louis each day for an entire year, and then named KMOV the most accurate.



Starting in November '12 Steve has put the forecast to a very public test by launching his 4 Degree Guarantee. Monday through Friday on News 4 at 10 Steve delivers your guaranteed forecast that includes the high temperature for the following day. Then the next day on News 4 at 6 we will compare our forecast high temperature to the actual high temperature.



Each time that our forecast high temperature is within four degrees of the actual high, KMOV will donate $50 to a designated charity.



You can count on News 4 for the most accurate forecast in town and we are the only station guaranteeing our forecasts. So watch News 4 at 10 and News 4 at 6 to see just how accurate Meteorologist Steve Templeton can be. Proof of Steve's accuracy is below in a month by month listing.

Month Charity Accuracy Donation November '12 United Way 95% $1,150 December '12 Crisis Nursery 95% $1,100 Jan '13 Leukemia Society 74% $1,000 February '13 Heat Up St. Louis 75% $850 March '13 Humane Society 77% $950 April '13 Learning Disabilities Assoc 81% $950 May '13 Lupus Foundation 91% $1,150 June '13 Siteman Cancer Center 95% $1,100 July '13 The Little Bit Foundation 91% $1,100 August '13 Alzheimer's Association 87% $1,100 September '13 Local animal rescue 90% $1,000 October '13 Cardinals Care 96% $1,200 November '13 Operation Food Search 86% $1,050 December '13 Red Cross 71% $850 January '14 Ranken Jordan 87% $1,100 February '14 American Heart Association 80% $900 March '14 Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center 76% $900 April '14 Greater St. Louis Community Foundation 82% $1,000 May '14 Big Brothers/Big Sisters 100% $1,250 June '14 YMCA Trout Lodge / YWCA Metro St. Louis 95% $1,050 July '14 Paraquad 96% $1,200 August '14 Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 91% $1,100 September '14 Northside Youth & Senior Service Center 86% $1,000 October '14 Forest Park Forever 91% $1,150 November '14 CityArchRiver 86% $1,000 December '14 Christmas in St. Louis 82% $1,000 January '15 Wings of Hope 78% $1,000 February '15 Boys Hope, Girls Hope 75% $850 March '15 Shriners Hospital for Children 76% $900 April '15 Hearing Loss Association 91% $1,100 May '15 Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center 77% $950 June '15 Youth in Need 86% $1,000 July '15 Employment Connection 87% $1,100 August '15 Gateway To Peace Museum 95% $1,100 September '15 Pedal the Cause 100% $1,200 October '15 Lift for Life Gym 91% $1,150 November '15 Habitat For Humanity St. Louis 80% $900 December '15 Angel's Arms 87% $1,100 January '16 Super Sam Foundation 82% $1,000 February '16 The Father's Support Center of St. Louis 75% $850 March '16 Brackets for Good St. Louis 87% $1,100 April '16 American Parkinsons Disease Association 86% $1,050 May '16 BJC Hospice/Friends with Wings 86% $1,000 June '16 Great Circle 95% $1,150 July '16 Strong Tower Ranch 82% $1,000 August '16 The St. Louis Area Foodbank 91% $1,150 September '16 Autism Speaks 86% $1,050 October '16 JDRF 95% $1,100 November '16 Backstoppers 91% $1,100 December '16 Salvation Army 87% $1,100 January '17 Make a Wish Foundation 76% $900 February '17 St. Luke's Hospital 79% $850 March '17 American Lung Association 87% $1,100 April '17 Catholic Charities of St. Louis 57% $700 May '17 Voices For Children 95% $1150