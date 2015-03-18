4 Degree Guarantee - KMOV.com

4 Degree Guarantee

    BEING ACCURATE NEVER FELT SO GOOD!

    Each weeknight at 10, Steve guarantees tomorrow’s high temperature. The following weeknight at 6, he announces the results. When Steve’s forecast is within 4 degrees of the actual high, KMOV awards $50 to our 4 Degree charity of the month. Each award is also matched by our partner, Cardinals Care.

    TO BE CONSIDERED

    Complete the application below

    • Applications are active for 12 months; organizations must reapply annually
    • The application process requires proof of your 501c3 status, and your logo   
    • Charities featured on 4 Degree Guarantee cannot reapply for 4 years

    HOW DO WE SELECT CHARITIES?

    We’re flexible, but we often prioritize organizations based on the following

    • Does the organization address problems unique to our area and/or time?
    • Does the organization serve children?   
    • How many people are served locally by the organization?
    • Does the organization’s fundraising calendar align with the month available?

    Month Charity Accuracy Donation
     November '12  United Way  95%  $1,150
     December '12  Crisis Nursery  95%  $1,100
     Jan '13  Leukemia Society 74%  $1,000
     February '13  Heat Up St. Louis 75%  $850
     March '13  Humane Society 77%  $950
     April '13  Learning Disabilities Assoc 81%  $950
     May '13  Lupus Foundation 91%  $1,150
     June '13  Siteman Cancer Center 95%  $1,100
     July '13  The Little Bit Foundation 91%  $1,100
     August '13  Alzheimer's Association 87%  $1,100
     September '13  Local animal rescue 90%  $1,000
     October '13  Cardinals Care 96%  $1,200
     November '13  Operation Food Search 86%  $1,050
     December '13  Red Cross 71%  $850
     January '14  Ranken Jordan 87%  $1,100
     February '14  American Heart Association 80%  $900
     March '14  Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center 76%  $900
     April '14  Greater St. Louis Community Foundation 82%  $1,000
     May '14  Big Brothers/Big Sisters 100%  $1,250
    June '14 YMCA Trout Lodge / YWCA Metro St. Louis 95% $1,050
    July '14 Paraquad 96% $1,200
    August '14 Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 91% $1,100
    September '14 Northside Youth & Senior Service Center 86% $1,000
    October '14 Forest Park Forever 91%  $1,150
    November '14 CityArchRiver 86%  $1,000
    December '14 Christmas in St. Louis 82% $1,000
    January '15 Wings of Hope 78% $1,000
    February '15 Boys Hope, Girls Hope 75% $850
    March '15 Shriners Hospital for Children 76%  $900
    April '15 Hearing Loss Association  91%  $1,100
    May '15 Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center 77%  $950
     June '15  Youth in Need 86%  $1,000
     July '15  Employment Connection  87%  $1,100
     August '15  Gateway To Peace Museum 95%  $1,100
     September '15 Pedal the Cause  100%  $1,200
     October '15 Lift for Life Gym  91%  $1,150
    November '15 Habitat For Humanity St. Louis 80%  $900
     December '15 Angel's Arms 87%  $1,100
     January '16  Super Sam Foundation 82%  $1,000
     February '16 The Father's Support Center of St. Louis 75%  $850
    March '16  Brackets for Good St. Louis 87%  $1,100
    April '16 American Parkinsons Disease Association 86%  $1,050
    May '16  BJC Hospice/Friends with Wings  86%  $1,000
     June '16  Great Circle  95%  $1,150
     July '16  Strong Tower Ranch  82%  $1,000
     August '16  The St. Louis Area Foodbank 91%  $1,150
     September '16  Autism Speaks 86%  $1,050
     October '16  JDRF 95%  $1,100
    November '16  Backstoppers 91%  $1,100
    December '16  Salvation Army 87%  $1,100
    January '17  Make a Wish Foundation 76%  $900
    February '17  St. Luke's Hospital 79%  $850
    March '17 American Lung Association 87%  $1,100
    April '17  Catholic Charities of St. Louis 57%  $700
     May '17  Voices For Children 95%  $1150
     June '17  Kaufman Fund  100%  $1,200
     July '17  Children’s Miracle Network 86%  $1,000
     August '17  Cardinals Care  96%  $1,200
    September '17 Strut Your Mutt 86%  $1,050
     October '17 Greater St. Louis Honor Flight  71%  $850
    November '17 Give Kids A Smile 86%  $1,050
    December '17 Operation Food Search 86%  $1,050
    January '18 Caritas Family Solutions 73%  $900
    February '18 St. Louis Arc 75%  $850
