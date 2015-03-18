4 Degree Guarantee

BEING ACCURATE NEVER FELT SO GOOD!
Each weeknight at 10, Steve guarantees tomorrow’s high temperature. The following weeknight at 6, he announces the results. When Steve’s forecast is within 4 degrees of the actual high, KMOV awards $50 to our 4 Degree charity of the month. Each award is also matched by our partner, Cardinals Care.
|Month
|Charity
|Accuracy
|Donation
|November '12
|United Way
|95%
|$1,150
|December '12
|Crisis Nursery
|95%
|$1,100
|Jan '13
|Leukemia Society
|74%
|$1,000
|February '13
|Heat Up St. Louis
|75%
|$850
|March '13
|Humane Society
|77%
|$950
|April '13
|Learning Disabilities Assoc
|81%
|$950
|May '13
|Lupus Foundation
|91%
|$1,150
|June '13
|Siteman Cancer Center
|95%
|$1,100
|July '13
|The Little Bit Foundation
|91%
|$1,100
|August '13
|Alzheimer's Association
|87%
|$1,100
|September '13
|Local animal rescue
|90%
|$1,000
|October '13
|Cardinals Care
|96%
|$1,200
|November '13
|Operation Food Search
|86%
|$1,050
|December '13
|Red Cross
|71%
|$850
|January '14
|Ranken Jordan
|87%
|$1,100
|February '14
|American Heart Association
|80%
|$900
|March '14
|Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center
|76%
|$900
|April '14
|Greater St. Louis Community Foundation
|82%
|$1,000
|May '14
|Big Brothers/Big Sisters
|100%
|$1,250
|June '14
|YMCA Trout Lodge / YWCA Metro St. Louis
|95%
|$1,050
|July '14
|Paraquad
|96%
|$1,200
|August '14
|Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
|91%
|$1,100
|September '14
|Northside Youth & Senior Service Center
|86%
|$1,000
|October '14
|Forest Park Forever
|91%
|$1,150
|November '14
|CityArchRiver
|86%
|$1,000
|December '14
|Christmas in St. Louis
|82%
|$1,000
|January '15
|Wings of Hope
|78%
|$1,000
|February '15
|Boys Hope, Girls Hope
|75%
|$850
|March '15
|Shriners Hospital for Children
|76%
|$900
|April '15
|Hearing Loss Association
|91%
|$1,100
|May '15
|Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center
|77%
|$950
|June '15
|Youth in Need
|86%
|$1,000
|July '15
|Employment Connection
|87%
|$1,100
|August '15
|Gateway To Peace Museum
|95%
|$1,100
|September '15
|Pedal the Cause
|100%
|$1,200
|October '15
|Lift for Life Gym
|91%
|$1,150
|November '15
|Habitat For Humanity St. Louis
|80%
|$900
|December '15
|Angel's Arms
|87%
|$1,100
|January '16
|Super Sam Foundation
|82%
|$1,000
|February '16
|The Father's Support Center of St. Louis
|75%
|$850
|March '16
|Brackets for Good St. Louis
|87%
|$1,100
|April '16
|American Parkinsons Disease Association
|86%
|$1,050
|May '16
|BJC Hospice/Friends with Wings
|86%
|$1,000
|June '16
|Great Circle
|95%
|$1,150
|July '16
|Strong Tower Ranch
|82%
|$1,000
|August '16
|The St. Louis Area Foodbank
|91%
|$1,150
|September '16
|Autism Speaks
|86%
|$1,050
|October '16
|JDRF
|95%
|$1,100
|November '16
|Backstoppers
|91%
|$1,100
|December '16
|Salvation Army
|87%
|$1,100
|January '17
|Make a Wish Foundation
|76%
|$900
|February '17
|St. Luke's Hospital
|79%
|$850
|March '17
|American Lung Association
|87%
|$1,100
|April '17
|Catholic Charities of St. Louis
|57%
|$700
|May '17
|Voices For Children
|95%
|$1150
|June '17
|Kaufman Fund
|100%
|$1,200
|July '17
|Children’s Miracle Network
|86%
|$1,000
|August '17
|Cardinals Care
|96%
|$1,200
|September '17
|Strut Your Mutt
|86%
|$1,050
|October '17
|Greater St. Louis Honor Flight
|71%
|$850
|November '17
|Give Kids A Smile
|86%
|$1,050
|December '17
|Operation Food Search
|86%
|$1,050
|January '18
|Caritas Family Solutions
|73%
|$900
|February '18
|St. Louis Arc
|75%
|$850