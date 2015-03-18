BEING ACCURATE NEVER FELT SO GOOD!

Each weeknight at 10, Steve guarantees tomorrow’s high temperature. The following weeknight at 6, he announces the results. When Steve’s forecast is within 4 degrees of the actual high, KMOV awards $50 to our 4 Degree charity of the month. Each award is also matched by our partner, Cardinals Care.

TO BE CONSIDERED

Complete the application below

Applications are active for 12 months; organizations must reapply annually

The application process requires proof of your 501c3 status, and your logo

Charities featured on 4 Degree Guarantee cannot reapply for 4 years

HOW DO WE SELECT CHARITIES?

We’re flexible, but we often prioritize organizations based on the following

Does the organization address problems unique to our area and/or time?

Does the organization serve children?

How many people are served locally by the organization?

Does the organization’s fundraising calendar align with the month available?

