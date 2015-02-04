Suspect in shooting death of De Smet graduate pleads guilty

(KMOV.com) – A Collinsville man who was charged in connection with the shooting of Robert Christman, 19, in 2015 has pleaded guilty.

Christopher Grant, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder, attempted robbery, and three counts of armed criminal action. Prosecutors say Grant shot and killed Christman inside a Chevy Cobalt near Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis on January 11, 2015.

According to charging documents, Christman, his brother, and one other person were inside the Chevy Cobalt when Grant got out of a nearby car with a gun, opened the driver's door of the Cobalt and ordered everyone to get out of the vehicle.

Prosecutors say Grant then leaned inside the Cobalt to grab a purse. Christman tried to stop him. Grant then shot and killed him.

Grant could face a sentence of 95 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved