Man found guilty in 2013 attack on hot dog vendor at local Home Depot

In a story News 4 first covered in 2013, a St. Louis man has been found guilty of beating a hot dog vendor at a Home Depot with a hammer.

Darnell Hollings is one of four men now convicted in the brutal attack at the Ferguson Home Depot nearly four years ago.

Authorities said the hot dog vendor was standing at the front entrance of the Home Depot in the 10900 block of New Halls Ferry Rd. around 3 p.m. when four shoplifters walked by and swiped his cell phone.

Police said the vendor chased them out of the store, but was struck in the head with a hammer one of the suspects had stolen. The suspects then got in a car and drove away.

The bloodied victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hollings is set to be sentenced in May. The other three men in the case were sentenced to prison.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved