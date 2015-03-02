Cory Stark anchors News 4 This Morning every weekday from 4-7 a.m. As a St. Louis native, Cory cares about the people and places in our local communities and feels blessed to be able to share the stories that impact our communities every day.

Cory joined KMOV in 2013, since then he has uncovered and reported numerous stories that have led to positive change in St. Louis. In 2016, his series of reports targeting safety concerns at a downtown parking garage led to surveillance cameras being installed and the business implementing tighter security. Cory is passionate about watching out for the little guy.

He's equally as passionate about volunteering and getting involved with non-profit organizations in the St. Louis area. From helping to build houses with Habitat for Humanity St. Louis, to helping with the fundraising efforts for organizations like Annie's Hope, Neighborhood Houses and St. Louis Crisis Nursery, Cory gives hours of his time to support the important work happening in St. Louis.

Cory graduated from Marquette High School in Chesterfield. He's a proud Butler University alum and a huge Bulldog Basketball fan! Cory loves spending time with his wife, Sarah, and son, Carson.

Stay connected with Cory!

Facebook: Cory Stark KMOV

Instagram: Cory_StarkTV

Twitter: CoryStarkKMOV

