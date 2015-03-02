Laura Hettiger

The Flora, Ill., native spearheads the Traffic on the 4's coverage on News 4 This Morning, where she joins Cory Stark and Kent Ehrhardt. She teams up with Mark Griffin in SkyZoom4 to alert drivers of any accidents or problems that might slow their morning commute. Laura comes from a long-line of Illinoisans and is thrilled to work in her home market.

After N4TM, Laura heads to the Great Day St. Louis set where she co-hosts KMOV’s mid-morning lifestyle show with meteorologists (and jokesters) Kent Ehrhardt and Matt Chambers.

Although Laura changed her role at Channel 4, she's been with News 4 since July 2012. For three years, you could find Laura at almost every breaking news scene from 3:00 in the morning until noon. Laura won her first Emmy Award for General Assignment Reporting for her coverage during the Ferguson unrest.

Before joining the KMOV team, Laura spent a year at the NBC affiliate in beautiful Charleston, S.C., where she got her start in broadcasting. She is a proud University of Illinois alumna with a Bachelor's degree in News-Editorial Journalism and a Master's degree in Broadcast Journalism. Laura was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and a cheerleader for the Fighting Illini. Unfortunately, a cheerleading accident at an Illinois basketball game tore nearly every ligament in her right knee. Laura did not realize it at the time, but it turned out to be one of the best things that's ever happened to her: it taught her no matter what, never give up--a motto that's served Laura well during her journalism career.

When not chasing a story, Laura enjoys running, shopping, spending time with her family, watching sports or reality TV and playing with her dog, Charlie. Laura loves to laugh and has no problem laughing at herself...which is exactly what she did when a local newspaper named her the St. Louis Personality with the Best Hair in 2014.

If you have a story idea or just want to say hello, contact Laura at lhettiger@kmov.com, find her on Facebook at Laura Hettiger KMOV or follow her on Twitter @LauraKHettiger.