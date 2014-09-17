St. Louis News, Weather, Sports and Traffic - KMOV.com

The O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department is investigating a drowning that occurred at a home in the 1300 block of Bryan Valley Sunday evening. (Credit: KMOV) The O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department is investigating a drowning that occurred at a home in the 1300 block of Bryan Valley Sunday evening. (Credit: KMOV)

Child, 3, drowns at home in O'Fallon, Mo.



The O'Fallon Police Department is investigating a drowning that occurred at a home in the 1300 block of Bryan Valley Sunday evening.  

Police searching for 2 suspects in MetroLink robbery

MetroLink (Credit: KMOV) MetroLink (Credit: KMOV)


Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on a MetroLink train at 4300 North Hanley Road Sunday afternoon. 

Inmate who escaped from custody steals vehicle

36-year-old Bruce Brutsman, inmate, escapes custody. (Credit: St. Louis County PD) 36-year-old Bruce Brutsman, inmate, escapes custody. (Credit: St. Louis County PD)


An inmate at the St. Louis County Justice Center escaped from custody Saturday afternoon. 

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after double shooting in north St. Louis

Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in the 5000 block of Thekla Avenue Sunday afternoon. (Credit: KMOV) Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in the 5000 block of Thekla Avenue Sunday afternoon. (Credit: KMOV)


Police are investigating after a double shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Thekla Avenue Sunday afternoon.

St. Louis firefighter in stable condition after falling through roof

A St. Louis firefighter is in stable condition after falling through a roof in the 2700 block of Bacon on Sunday. (Credit: KMOV) A St. Louis firefighter is in stable condition after falling through a roof in the 2700 block of Bacon on Sunday. (Credit: KMOV)


A St. Louis firefighter is in stable condition after falling through a roof on Sunday.  

'I don't have a leg to stand on' Fowler dealing with chronic injury

AP Images AP Images


The Cardinals find themselves in yet another rough patch in their season, and have made a bevy of changes before Sunday night's contest against the Pirates.

Homeowners' South St. Louis roof mistakenly removed

Neighbors suspect that this blue van may be connected to the damage done to a family's roof in South St. Louis Neighbors suspect that this blue van may be connected to the damage done to a family's roof in South St. Louis


A South St. Louis neighborhood is on the lookout for a roofing crew that left a home torn up. 

At-large suspect charged in shooting that killed 3 adults, wounded 7-year-old Video included

Jerome Buress Jr is charged in connection with a shooting that killed three adults and left a 7-year-old wounded. He is currently at-large. Credit: SLMPD Jerome Buress Jr is charged in connection with a shooting that killed three adults and left a 7-year-old wounded. He is currently at-large. Credit: SLMPD


An at-large suspect is charged in connection with a shooting that killed three and wounded a 7-year-old

Trump: Not 'that far off' from passing health overhaul

(AP Photo) (AP Photo)

Making a final push, President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare."

Rollover accident in North St. Louis leaves one dead, two injured

(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).


One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital following a rollover accident in North St. Louis on Saturday night.  

Overturned oil tanker explodes in Pakistan, killing 153

Pakistani rescue worker and hospital staff transport a victim of an oil tanker explosion at a hospital in Multan, Pakistan, Sunday, June 25, 2017. An overturned oil tanker burst into flames in Pakistan on Sunday, killing scores of people who had rushed to Pakistani rescue worker and hospital staff transport a victim of an oil tanker explosion at a hospital in Multan, Pakistan, Sunday, June 25, 2017. An overturned oil tanker burst into flames in Pakistan on Sunday, killing scores of people who had rushed to


BAHAWALPUR, Pakistan (AP) — An overturned oil tanker burst into flames in Pakistan on Sunday, killing 153 people who had rushed to the scene of the highway accident to gather leaking fuel, a hospital official said as the death toll continued to rise. 

JeffVanderLou residents organize clean up effort for their neighborhood

Credit: KMOV Credit: KMOV


Desiree Adeboye just got married last week. She's spending her honeymoon cleaning up the neighborhood she calls home.  

Shooting leaves 1 teen dead in St. Louis

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane Saturday afternoon. (Credit: KMOV) Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane Saturday afternoon. (Credit: KMOV)


Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane Saturday afternoon

Businesses hold fundraiser for family who lost son in tropical storm Cindy

A fundraiser was held for a local family who lost their son in a freak accident during tropical storm Cindy. (Credit: KMOV) A fundraiser was held for a local family who lost their son in a freak accident during tropical storm Cindy. (Credit: KMOV)


A fundraiser was held for a local family who lost their son in a freak accident during tropical storm Cindy.

Shooting leaves 1 dead in Wells Goodfellow neighborhood

Homicide was requested to investigate after a shooting occurred in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood Saturday evening. (Credit: KMOV) Homicide was requested to investigate after a shooting occurred in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood Saturday evening. (Credit: KMOV)


Homicide was requested to investigate after a shooting occurred in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood Saturday evening. 

Dozens come out for Black Lives Matter vigil in West County Saturday

Dozens showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement at a vigil in West County on Saturday. (Credit: KMOV) Dozens showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement at a vigil in West County on Saturday. (Credit: KMOV)


Dozens showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement at ta vigil in West County on Saturday. 

Baby dies, driver arrested in north St. Louis County car crash

(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).


The driver involved in a car crash that killed a 14-month-old baby on Friday night has been taken into custody.  

Recalls, settlements bankrupt airbag maker

(Photo: Associated Press) File photo taken in 2015 shows a deployed safety airbag in a 2001 Honda Accord at the LKQ Pick Your Part salvage yard in Medley, Florida. (Photo: Associated Press) File photo taken in 2015 shows a deployed safety airbag in a 2001 Honda Accord at the LKQ Pick Your Part salvage yard in Medley, Florida.

Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people. 

Tourist boat sinks near Colombian city

(Source: Twitter/@News_Executive) (Source: Twitter/@News_Executive)

Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.

'I’ve played up here, I’ve put up good numbers' Grichuk returns to lineup with confidence Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals' Randal Grichuk, left, celebrates after hitting a walk-off single as Jose Martinez, right, comes in to score the winning run to defeat the Chicago Cubs, 4-3. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Cardinals' Randal Grichuk, left, celebrates after hitting a walk-off single as Jose Martinez, right, comes in to score the winning run to defeat the Chicago Cubs, 4-3. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)


The Cardinals wasted no time putting Randal Grichuk’s reworked swing to the test, plugging the 25-year-old into the cleanup spot his first night back with the team. 

Report: Grichuk returning to majors Sunday

AP Images AP Images


Grichuk has flashed the thunder in his bat, with a batting line of .273/.324/.621 and a .945 OPS during his time in the minors. 

"We Rock the Spectrum" gym for children with autism opens in Metro East

A new resource for children with autism just opened its doors in the Metro East. (Credit: KMOV) A new resource for children with autism just opened its doors in the Metro East. (Credit: KMOV)


A new resource for children with autism just opened its doors in the Metro East. “We Rock the Spectrum” gym held their grand opening in Edwardsville Saturday afternoon. 

Businesses participating in 'Safe Place' program for LGBTQ community Video included

St. Louis police are working to make the city a “Safe Place” for those in the LGBTQ community. (Credit: KMOV) St. Louis police are working to make the city a “Safe Place” for those in the LGBTQ community. (Credit: KMOV)


St. Louis police are working to make the city a “Safe Place” for those in the LGBTQ community. 

Deep cuts to Medicaid put rural hospitals in the crosshairs

(Credit: CNN) (Credit: CNN)

For the hundreds of rural U.S. hospitals struggling to stay in business, health policy decisions made in Washington, D.C., this summer could make survival a lot tougher.

Suspect charged in connection with South City sexual assaults Video included

John Wells (Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department) John Wells (Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)


A suspect in several sexual assaults in South City has been charged

Robbery suspect arrested after knocking on retired officer's door

Charles Branson and David McCrocklin, both 31, are charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. Credit: Union PD Charles Branson and David McCrocklin, both 31, are charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. Credit: Union PD


Charles Branson and David McCrocklin, both 31, are charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. They're accused of going to the home of a woman in the 200 block of Central Avenue in Union with the intent to rob her.

Lafayette Square Neighborhood Dealing with Juvenile Crime Video included

St. Louis Police vehicle (Credit: KMOV) St. Louis Police vehicle (Credit: KMOV)


Some residents and business owners in the Lafayette Square Neighborhood say they are dealing with an increase in crime and that young kids are responsible. Many know Lafayette Square as sort of an island close to Downtown St. Louis. 

Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance and face some

(AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Tens of thousands of people waving rainbow flags lined streets for gay pride parades Sunday in coast-to-coast events that took both celebratory and political tones, the latter a reaction to what some see as new threats to gay rights in the Trump era.

Police: Mom left kids in hot car to 'teach them a lesson'

Parker Co. Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph after her two children were left in a car and died of heat exposure. (Source: Parker County Sheriff's Office) Parker Co. Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph after her two children were left in a car and died of heat exposure. (Source: Parker County Sheriff's Office)


A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.

Dad holds funeral for son, then speaks with him on the phone 11 days later

Generic Image (Meredith / Public Domain Images) Generic Image (Meredith / Public Domain Images)


A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.

Victim of a hate crime? Now there's an app for that

Pilot urges passengers to pray as 'technical issue' forces turnaround

(Source: AP Photo/Joshua Paul, File) (Source: AP Photo/Joshua Paul, File)


An AirAsia X flight was forced to turn back Sunday after the aircraft began shaking due to what the airline called a "technical issue." 

After budget cuts, Missouri Libraries seeks book donations

University of Missouri (AP Images). University of Missouri (AP Images).


COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri Libraries, responding to the loss of millions of dollars in its budget, is asking book lovers for some help. 

WATCH: Crowd catches teen falling from Six Flags ride

(Source: Loren Lent / Facebook) (Source: Loren Lent / Facebook)


Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.

Top dog, Brynneth Pawltro, elected mayor of Kentucky town

(Source: Facebook / Mayor Brynn) (Source: Facebook / Mayor Brynn)


Being mayor is a ruff job but somebody has to do it.

Where is the accountability for these Cardinals?

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)


When a season skids for as long as this one has, when does the call to action arrive? And who should be there to give it?

Mercer, Harrison homer in Pittsburgh's win over St. Louis

Pittsburgh Pirates' Chris Stewart, left, is tagged out by St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 24, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Images) Pittsburgh Pirates' Chris Stewart, left, is tagged out by St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 24, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Images)


Jordy Mercer and Josh Harrison homered and starter Gerrit Cole pitched six innings, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. 

Chicken bites recalled for possible contamination of bone

(Source: FSIS) (Source: FSIS)


Approximately 54,630 pounds of chicken bites products are being recalled because they may contain extraneous materials, specifically bone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Texas mom arrested after children die in hot car

(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)


A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.

APNewsBreak: Military heads want transgender enlistment hold

Silhouette of soldiers on patrol over rainbow flag. (AP Images) Silhouette of soldiers on patrol over rainbow flag. (AP Images)


Military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services, officials said Friday. 

Missouri man charged with giving 7-year-old gum to pose nude

Credit: KMOV Credit: KMOV


A Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged with child pornography after prosecutors say he gave a 7-year-old girl a pack of gum to pose for nude photos. 

Blues draft Robert Thomas in first round of NHL Draft

Robert Thomas poses for a picture after being drafted by the St. Louis Blues during the 2017 NHL Draft (Getty Images) Robert Thomas poses for a picture after being drafted by the St. Louis Blues during the 2017 NHL Draft (Getty Images)


The St. Louis Blues drafted center Robert Thomas in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago.  

Bell, Jaso homer to lead Pirates past Cardinals 4-3

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal pauses after giving up an RBI single to Pittsburgh Pirates' David Freese during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 23, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal pauses after giving up an RBI single to Pittsburgh Pirates' David Freese during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 23, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)


ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates super-utilityman John Jaso usually has one chance to make an impression in a game. On Friday night, he made the most of a rare second chance.

Death of St. Louis man reported missing in 2016 now investigated as a homicide Video included

Jerome Baker. Credit: Baker family Jerome Baker. Credit: Baker family


The death of a 28-year-old St. Louis man who was reported missing in 2016 has been reclassified as a homicide.

Blues trade fan favorite Reaves to Penguins

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)


Shortly after trading Jori Lehtera to the Flyers on Friday, the Blues dealt fan favorite Ryan Reaves to the Penguins

Man who stole from customers to spend only 1 day in jail

Stuart Millner's business was raided in Franklin County. Credit: KMOV Stuart Millner's business was raided in Franklin County. Credit: KMOV


A Franklin County businessman who pleaded guilty to stealing from his customers will only serve one day in jail

Police looking for man who broke into car, stole luggage at City Museum

St. Louis City Police are looking for the driver of a white Mercedes sedan with Texas plates. (Credit: KMOV) St. Louis City Police are looking for the driver of a white Mercedes sedan with Texas plates. (Credit: KMOV)


A family from Arkansas visiting St. Louis is without all their luggage after their car was broken into at City Museum Wednesday afternoon. 

Metro East man sentenced for deadly New Year’s Eve crash Video included

Willie Green. Credit: SLMPD Willie Green. Credit: SLMPD


A Metro East man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in an accident that killed a 20-year-old man on New Years Eve, 2014

No communion, funeral rites for same-sex Catholic couples, Illinois bishop decrees

A priest prepares a holy communion during a Mass dedicated to Mother Teresa (Credit: AP Photo / Boris Grdanoski) A priest prepares a holy communion during a Mass dedicated to Mother Teresa (Credit: AP Photo / Boris Grdanoski)


Bishop Thomas Paprocki, of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield, Illinois, has issued a decree denying funeral rites and Holy Communion to those in same-sex unions.

