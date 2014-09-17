The O'Fallon Police Department is investigating a drowning that occurred at a home in the 1300 block of Bryan Valley Sunday evening.
Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on a MetroLink train at 4300 North Hanley Road Sunday afternoon.
An inmate at the St. Louis County Justice Center escaped from custody Saturday afternoon.
Police are investigating after a double shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Thekla Avenue Sunday afternoon.
A St. Louis firefighter is in stable condition after falling through a roof on Sunday.
The Cardinals find themselves in yet another rough patch in their season, and have made a bevy of changes before Sunday night's contest against the Pirates.
A South St. Louis neighborhood is on the lookout for a roofing crew that left a home torn up.
An at-large suspect is charged in connection with a shooting that killed three and wounded a 7-year-old
Making a final push, President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare."
One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital following a rollover accident in North St. Louis on Saturday night.
BAHAWALPUR, Pakistan (AP) — An overturned oil tanker burst into flames in Pakistan on Sunday, killing 153 people who had rushed to the scene of the highway accident to gather leaking fuel, a hospital official said as the death toll continued to rise.
Desiree Adeboye just got married last week. She's spending her honeymoon cleaning up the neighborhood she calls home.
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane Saturday afternoon
A fundraiser was held for a local family who lost their son in a freak accident during tropical storm Cindy.
Homicide was requested to investigate after a shooting occurred in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood Saturday evening.
Dozens showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement at ta vigil in West County on Saturday.
The driver involved in a car crash that killed a 14-month-old baby on Friday night has been taken into custody.
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people.
Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.
The Cardinals wasted no time putting Randal Grichuk’s reworked swing to the test, plugging the 25-year-old into the cleanup spot his first night back with the team.
Grichuk has flashed the thunder in his bat, with a batting line of .273/.324/.621 and a .945 OPS during his time in the minors.
A new resource for children with autism just opened its doors in the Metro East. “We Rock the Spectrum” gym held their grand opening in Edwardsville Saturday afternoon.
St. Louis police are working to make the city a “Safe Place” for those in the LGBTQ community.
For the hundreds of rural U.S. hospitals struggling to stay in business, health policy decisions made in Washington, D.C., this summer could make survival a lot tougher.
A suspect in several sexual assaults in South City has been charged
Charles Branson and David McCrocklin, both 31, are charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. They're accused of going to the home of a woman in the 200 block of Central Avenue in Union with the intent to rob her.
Some residents and business owners in the Lafayette Square Neighborhood say they are dealing with an increase in crime and that young kids are responsible. Many know Lafayette Square as sort of an island close to Downtown St. Louis.
Tens of thousands of people waving rainbow flags lined streets for gay pride parades Sunday in coast-to-coast events that took both celebratory and political tones, the latter a reaction to what some see as new threats to gay rights in the Trump era.
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.
If you are the victim of a hate crime, what would you do? Who would you call? What are the laws in your city or state that could protect you?
An AirAsia X flight was forced to turn back Sunday after the aircraft began shaking due to what the airline called a "technical issue."
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri Libraries, responding to the loss of millions of dollars in its budget, is asking book lovers for some help.
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
Being mayor is a ruff job but somebody has to do it.
When a season skids for as long as this one has, when does the call to action arrive? And who should be there to give it?
Jordy Mercer and Josh Harrison homered and starter Gerrit Cole pitched six innings, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.
Approximately 54,630 pounds of chicken bites products are being recalled because they may contain extraneous materials, specifically bone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.
Military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services, officials said Friday.
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged with child pornography after prosecutors say he gave a 7-year-old girl a pack of gum to pose for nude photos.
The St. Louis Blues drafted center Robert Thomas in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates super-utilityman John Jaso usually has one chance to make an impression in a game. On Friday night, he made the most of a rare second chance.
The death of a 28-year-old St. Louis man who was reported missing in 2016 has been reclassified as a homicide.
Shortly after trading Jori Lehtera to the Flyers on Friday, the Blues dealt fan favorite Ryan Reaves to the Penguins
A Franklin County businessman who pleaded guilty to stealing from his customers will only serve one day in jail
A family from Arkansas visiting St. Louis is without all their luggage after their car was broken into at City Museum Wednesday afternoon.
A Metro East man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in an accident that killed a 20-year-old man on New Years Eve, 2014
Bishop Thomas Paprocki, of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield, Illinois, has issued a decree denying funeral rites and Holy Communion to those in same-sex unions.
