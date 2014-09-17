Police searching for 2 suspects in MetroLink robbery MetroLink (Credit: KMOV) Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:19 PM EDT Updated: Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on a MetroLink train at 4300 North Hanley Road Sunday afternoon. More>>

Inmate who escaped from custody steals vehicle 36-year-old Bruce Brutsman, inmate, escapes custody. (Credit: St. Louis County PD) Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:23 PM EDT Updated: An inmate at the St. Louis County Justice Center escaped from custody Saturday afternoon. More>>

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after double shooting in north St. Louis Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in the 5000 block of Thekla Avenue Sunday afternoon. (Credit: KMOV) Sunday, June 25, 2017 11:41 PM EDT Updated: Police are investigating after a double shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Thekla Avenue Sunday afternoon. More>>

St. Louis firefighter in stable condition after falling through roof A St. Louis firefighter is in stable condition after falling through a roof in the 2700 block of Bacon on Sunday. (Credit: KMOV) Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:47 PM EDT Updated: A St. Louis firefighter is in stable condition after falling through a roof on Sunday. More>>

Homeowners' South St. Louis roof mistakenly removed Neighbors suspect that this blue van may be connected to the damage done to a family's roof in South St. Louis Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:55 PM EDT Updated: A South St. Louis neighborhood is on the lookout for a roofing crew that left a home torn up. More>>

At-large suspect charged in shooting that killed 3 adults, wounded 7-year-old Jerome Buress Jr is charged in connection with a shooting that killed three adults and left a 7-year-old wounded. He is currently at-large. Credit: SLMPD Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:42 AM EDT Updated: An at-large suspect is charged in connection with a shooting that killed three and wounded a 7-year-old More>>

Trump: Not 'that far off' from passing health overhaul (AP Photo) Making a final push, President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare." More>>

Rollover accident in North St. Louis leaves one dead, two injured (Credit: KMOV). Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:28 AM EDT Updated: One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital following a rollover accident in North St. Louis on Saturday night. More>>

Overturned oil tanker explodes in Pakistan, killing 153 Pakistani rescue worker and hospital staff transport a victim of an oil tanker explosion at a hospital in Multan, Pakistan, Sunday, June 25, 2017. An overturned oil tanker burst into flames in Pakistan on Sunday, killing scores of people who had rushed to Sunday, June 25, 2017 9:56 AM EDT Updated: BAHAWALPUR, Pakistan (AP) — An overturned oil tanker burst into flames in Pakistan on Sunday, killing 153 people who had rushed to the scene of the highway accident to gather leaking fuel, a hospital official said as the death toll continued to rise. More>>

JeffVanderLou residents organize clean up effort for their neighborhood Credit: KMOV Sunday, June 25, 2017 9:39 AM EDT Updated: Desiree Adeboye just got married last week. She's spending her honeymoon cleaning up the neighborhood she calls home. More>>

Shooting leaves 1 teen dead in St. Louis Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane Saturday afternoon. (Credit: KMOV) Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:09 PM EDT Updated: Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane Saturday afternoon More>>

Businesses hold fundraiser for family who lost son in tropical storm Cindy A fundraiser was held for a local family who lost their son in a freak accident during tropical storm Cindy. (Credit: KMOV) Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:28 PM EDT Updated: A fundraiser was held for a local family who lost their son in a freak accident during tropical storm Cindy. More>>

Shooting leaves 1 dead in Wells Goodfellow neighborhood Homicide was requested to investigate after a shooting occurred in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood Saturday evening. (Credit: KMOV) Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:11 PM EDT Updated: Homicide was requested to investigate after a shooting occurred in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood Saturday evening. More>>

Dozens come out for Black Lives Matter vigil in West County Saturday Dozens showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement at a vigil in West County on Saturday. (Credit: KMOV) Saturday, June 24, 2017 5:28 PM EDT Updated: Dozens showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement at ta vigil in West County on Saturday. More>>

Recalls, settlements bankrupt airbag maker (Photo: Associated Press) File photo taken in 2015 shows a deployed safety airbag in a 2001 Honda Accord at the LKQ Pick Your Part salvage yard in Medley, Florida. Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people. More>>

Tourist boat sinks near Colombian city (Source: Twitter/@News_Executive) Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said. More>>

'I’ve played up here, I’ve put up good numbers' Grichuk returns to lineup with confidence Sunday St. Louis Cardinals' Randal Grichuk, left, celebrates after hitting a walk-off single as Jose Martinez, right, comes in to score the winning run to defeat the Chicago Cubs, 4-3. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:20 PM EDT Updated: The Cardinals wasted no time putting Randal Grichuk’s reworked swing to the test, plugging the 25-year-old into the cleanup spot his first night back with the team. More>>

Report: Grichuk returning to majors Sunday AP Images Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:39 PM EDT Updated: Grichuk has flashed the thunder in his bat, with a batting line of .273/.324/.621 and a .945 OPS during his time in the minors. More>>

"We Rock the Spectrum" gym for children with autism opens in Metro East A new resource for children with autism just opened its doors in the Metro East. (Credit: KMOV) Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:45 PM EDT Updated: A new resource for children with autism just opened its doors in the Metro East. “We Rock the Spectrum” gym held their grand opening in Edwardsville Saturday afternoon. More>>

Businesses participating in 'Safe Place' program for LGBTQ community St. Louis police are working to make the city a “Safe Place” for those in the LGBTQ community. (Credit: KMOV) Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:51 PM EDT Updated: St. Louis police are working to make the city a “Safe Place” for those in the LGBTQ community. More>>

Deep cuts to Medicaid put rural hospitals in the crosshairs (Credit: CNN) For the hundreds of rural U.S. hospitals struggling to stay in business, health policy decisions made in Washington, D.C., this summer could make survival a lot tougher. More>>

Suspect charged in connection with South City sexual assaults John Wells (Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department) Friday, June 23, 2017 11:35 PM EDT Updated: A suspect in several sexual assaults in South City has been charged More>>

Robbery suspect arrested after knocking on retired officer's door Charles Branson and David McCrocklin, both 31, are charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. Credit: Union PD Friday, June 23, 2017 8:29 PM EDT Updated: Charles Branson and David McCrocklin, both 31, are charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. They're accused of going to the home of a woman in the 200 block of Central Avenue in Union with the intent to rob her. More>>

Lafayette Square Neighborhood Dealing with Juvenile Crime St. Louis Police vehicle (Credit: KMOV) Friday, June 23, 2017 1:26 PM EDT Updated: Some residents and business owners in the Lafayette Square Neighborhood say they are dealing with an increase in crime and that young kids are responsible. Many know Lafayette Square as sort of an island close to Downtown St. Louis. More>>

Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance and face some (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) Tens of thousands of people waving rainbow flags lined streets for gay pride parades Sunday in coast-to-coast events that took both celebratory and political tones, the latter a reaction to what some see as new threats to gay rights in the Trump era. More>>

Police: Mom left kids in hot car to 'teach them a lesson' Parker Co. Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph after her two children were left in a car and died of heat exposure. (Source: Parker County Sheriff's Office) Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:30 PM EDT Updated: A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said. More>>

Victim of a hate crime? Now there's an app for that If you are the victim of a hate crime, what would you do? Who would you call? What are the laws in your city or state that could protect you? More>>

Pilot urges passengers to pray as 'technical issue' forces turnaround (Source: AP Photo/Joshua Paul, File) Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:17 PM EDT Updated: An AirAsia X flight was forced to turn back Sunday after the aircraft began shaking due to what the airline called a "technical issue." More>>

After budget cuts, Missouri Libraries seeks book donations University of Missouri (AP Images). Sunday, June 25, 2017 1:28 PM EDT Updated: COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri Libraries, responding to the loss of millions of dollars in its budget, is asking book lovers for some help. More>>

WATCH: Crowd catches teen falling from Six Flags ride (Source: Loren Lent / Facebook) Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:36 PM EDT Updated: Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported. More>>

Where is the accountability for these Cardinals? (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:01 AM EDT Updated: When a season skids for as long as this one has, when does the call to action arrive? And who should be there to give it? More>>

Mercer, Harrison homer in Pittsburgh's win over St. Louis Pittsburgh Pirates' Chris Stewart, left, is tagged out by St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 24, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Images) Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:04 AM EDT Updated: Jordy Mercer and Josh Harrison homered and starter Gerrit Cole pitched six innings, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. More>>

Chicken bites recalled for possible contamination of bone (Source: FSIS) Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:15 PM EDT Updated: Approximately 54,630 pounds of chicken bites products are being recalled because they may contain extraneous materials, specifically bone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). More>>

Texas mom arrested after children die in hot car (Credit: KMOV) Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:59 PM EDT Updated: A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said. More>>

APNewsBreak: Military heads want transgender enlistment hold Silhouette of soldiers on patrol over rainbow flag. (AP Images) Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:40 PM EDT Updated: Military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services, officials said Friday. More>>

Missouri man charged with giving 7-year-old gum to pose nude Credit: KMOV Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:57 PM EDT Updated: A Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged with child pornography after prosecutors say he gave a 7-year-old girl a pack of gum to pose for nude photos. More>>

Blues draft Robert Thomas in first round of NHL Draft Robert Thomas poses for a picture after being drafted by the St. Louis Blues during the 2017 NHL Draft (Getty Images) Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:08 PM EDT Updated: The St. Louis Blues drafted center Robert Thomas in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago. More>>

Bell, Jaso homer to lead Pirates past Cardinals 4-3 St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal pauses after giving up an RBI single to Pittsburgh Pirates' David Freese during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 23, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Saturday, June 24, 2017 5:48 AM EDT Updated: ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates super-utilityman John Jaso usually has one chance to make an impression in a game. On Friday night, he made the most of a rare second chance. More>>

Blues trade fan favorite Reaves to Penguins (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Friday, June 23, 2017 10:25 PM EDT Updated: Shortly after trading Jori Lehtera to the Flyers on Friday, the Blues dealt fan favorite Ryan Reaves to the Penguins More>>

Man who stole from customers to spend only 1 day in jail Stuart Millner's business was raided in Franklin County. Credit: KMOV Friday, June 23, 2017 8:41 PM EDT Updated: A Franklin County businessman who pleaded guilty to stealing from his customers will only serve one day in jail More>>

Police looking for man who broke into car, stole luggage at City Museum St. Louis City Police are looking for the driver of a white Mercedes sedan with Texas plates. (Credit: KMOV) Friday, June 23, 2017 8:25 PM EDT Updated: A family from Arkansas visiting St. Louis is without all their luggage after their car was broken into at City Museum Wednesday afternoon. More>>

Metro East man sentenced for deadly New Year’s Eve crash Willie Green. Credit: SLMPD Friday, June 23, 2017 6:21 PM EDT Updated: A Metro East man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in an accident that killed a 20-year-old man on New Years Eve, 2014 More>>